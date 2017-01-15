Bella Hadid Earns Her Own Pair of Angel Wings With Two New Tattoos

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Instagram
Bella Hadid is ready to take flight.
Celeb-loved tattoo artist Jon Boy revealed that none other than the stunning supermodel was his latest client to walk into the New York City-based tattoo parlor on Sunday and request her very own pair of angel wings. He revealed photos of Bella's ink, two dainty black and white wings tattooed on the inside of both her ankles.
Jon Boy also shared a photo alongside Gigi Hadid's little sister to commemorate the moment, who was dressed in a pair of chic leather pants, heeled boots and a varsity jacket.
As for the inspiration behind the wings, the real answer remains to be seen, but that hasn't stopped us from floating a few potential theories.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Late last year, Hadid, 20, made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut alongside Gigi and close pal Kendall Jenner. When she booked the show, Bella shared a heartfelt message about finally realizing one of her oldest childhood dreams.
"What a dream come true," she recalled on Instagram. "I feel so appreciative and excited! Thank you for this opportunity to walk next to some of the most inspiring and incredible women in the world."
A tribute to a lifelong memory? Not so far fetched.
Then there's the possibility that Bella's tattoos have a little something to do with her breakup from The Weeknd. The longtime lovebirds went their separate ways in November, and suffice to say she's feeling some type of way since the R&B singer was spotted getting cozy with Selena Gomez.
"She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him," a source told E! News exclusively. "They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena."
One Instagram unfollow, a middle finger and pair of tattoos later, and it's clear Bella is making sure to keep it moving.