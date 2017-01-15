Kim Kardashian Meets Kids and Goes Four-Wheeling on Fun-Filled Dubai Trip

Kim Kardashian is slowly getting back into her routine following her traumatic robbery last year, and that means having fun—while looking glam. And meeting new friends!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is in Dubai on her first overseas trip since her ordeal. She spent the weekend going four-wheeling, shopping and meeting with dancers, including children. Some of them danced for her while wearing T-shirts with her face on them.

Kim was dressed casually in a dark printed T-shirt and ripped jeans. During her four-wheeling adventure, Kim donned a long black fur coat, dark cleavage-baring top and maroon pants.