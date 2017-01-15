Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Are All Smiles Arriving in New York City Ahead of Club Appearance

Jackson Lee / Splash News
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are spending some time in the Big Apple.
The couple was spotted jetting into JFK airport in New York City Sunday, hours before Chyna is set to make one of her first official appearances at Sapphire nightclub since giving birth to baby Dream Kardashian just over two months ago.
The E! reality stars looked happy to be in each other's company as they strolled through the terminal, Rob's arm around his ladylove and a bright smile across his face. Both Rob and Chyna dressed casually for the trip in stylish athleisure sweatsuits.
No word yet on whether or not Rob plans to join Chyna at the event later this evening, but if he does, it'll mark the couple's first official appearance as a duo since becoming parents.
E! News caught up with Chyna as she made her post-baby debut at 1OAK nightclub in Las Vegas last weekend, where she dished on all things life as a new mom.
"I feel confident," she shared. "I've been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She's healthy. I'm healthy. That's just my main focus."
Chyna added, "Dream is like a really good, easy baby, so it's really easy for me."
And speaking of the youngest member of the Kardashian fam, Rob recently shared a too-cute-for-words photo with Dream during her two-month checkup at the doctor's office. The proud papa wrote on Instagram, "She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend..."
Relationship wise, things appear to be sailing quite smoothly for Rob and Chyna since mending the drama after their blowout fight played out over social media just before the holidays.
Despite Kardashian's brief health scare due to diabetes complications at the end of the year, the couple looked closer than ever during their romantic New Year's Eve celebration.
Fingers crossed we see Rob step out alongside his fiancé tonight!