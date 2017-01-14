Jeff Goldblum's Wife Emilie Livingston Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Congratulations are in order!
Jeff Goldblum, 64, and his wife Emilie Livingston are expecting their second child. Emilie took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.
She captioned an artistic photo of herself dancing, "Round and round we go! I'm 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I'm SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April!!! #growingfamily #love"
Jeff and Emilie are already parents to son Charlie Ocean Goldblum, 1, who was born on the Fourth of July. Although this is Jeff's third marriage, he became a first-time father when Charlie was born. The couple broke the news of their son's birth on Facebook with a heartfelt post.
"We're so excited to share the wonderful news of the birth of our son, Charlie Ocean Jeff, born on the 4th of July. Independence Day," the star of the—what do you know?!—Independence Day: Resurgence wrote.
The proud parents of two tied the knot in November 2014 after a few years of dating.
Shortly after welcoming Charlie, Jeff appeared on Conan where he gushed about his newborn and wife. "She's so wonderful," he told host Conan O'Brien. "She's so good."
The Jurassic Park star also admitted that he's a "very good" diaper changer. Charlie, he said, is "so good and sweet. I enjoy him. I love him to bits. I nuzzle him, I smell him, I kiss him, I talk to him, I make jokes with him, I sing to him."
Now that there is a second baby on the way, we can only imagine how much more gushing there will be over their future baby boy or girl! Congratulations again to the growing family.