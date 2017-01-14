Brit Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominations

It's time to celebrate the best in British music!

The nominations for the 2017 Brit Awards were announced Saturday, and among the ultra talented contenders are more than just a few familiar faces in music. Ellie Goulding is up in the British Female Solo Artist category while the late great David Bowie could receive yet another posthumous accolade in the British Male Solo Artist group.

Adele will take on a stacked category of music superstars for the British Artist Video award, which includes Calvin Harris, Coldplayand One Direction.

And speaking of boy bands, the girls also got some love. Little Mix is nominated for three honors in the British Artist Video, British Group and British Single categories.

Check out the entire list of nominees (including where our very own Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and Rihannafit into the annual telecast) below. The 2017 Brit Awards goes live on Feb. 22 from the O2 Arena in London.