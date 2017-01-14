Jude Law Has Seen Your Young Pope Memes and He Loves Them

HBO's about to get a little more ridiculous this Sunday, and it's all thanks to Jude Law's The Young Pope.

It appears to be Twitter's favorite show, especially since the trailer debuted, giving us a first look at Lenny, the first American pope who also happens to be the youngest pope, and the smokingest pope, and probably the hottest pope to have ever graced the Vatican. The internet has already embraced the limited series with a passion, unleashing a storm of memes that make it hard to even think about taking the drama seriously.

Some have compared Lenny to Amy Poehler's "cool mom" from Mean Girls, while others started changing the lyrics to popular songs to reflect what it might be like to be a young pope.

Luckily, The Young Pope knows it's a little silly, and that it's premise is a little ridiculous, and so does its star, Jude Law.