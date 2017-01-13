Johnny Depp Sues Business Mangers for $25 Million on Same Day Amber Heard Divorce Finalized

Johnny Depp's legal battles aren't entirely behind him just yet.

E! News has learned that the 53-year-old actor has filed a lawsuit against his business managers for $25 million dollars for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, wrongful foreclosure and a breach of fiduciary duty.

According to court documents, Depp claims that The Mandel Company mismanaged his business affairs so much so that he "lost tens of millions of dollars and has been forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG's self-dealing and gross misconduct."

When reached for comment, the actor's attorney told E! News, "The complaint speaks for itself."