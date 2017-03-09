Untangling the Kardashian Real Estate Empire: A Comprehensive Guide to the Family's Vast Array of Homes

Remember when you were 17 and buying your first multimillion-dollar home...

Oh, right. We're thinking of Kylie Jenner.

The now 19-year-old E! star and cosmetics mogul-in-the-making is the one who flew the roost a few months shy of her 18th birthday, settling down not far from sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian in The Estates at the Oaks, one of many well-manicured gated communities in Calabasas—established officially in 1991 and re-established in 2006 when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered.