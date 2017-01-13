Breakup Style: These Celebs Make Heartbreak Look Good

SH / Splash News
Breaking up is hard to do...but looking good afterwards isn't for these leading ladies.
If you've broken up or been broken up with, you know just how hard it can be to feel "yourself" again. For the duration of that relationship you were an item and because of your closeness, your personal styles influenced each other (whether you were aware of it or not).
For example: Bella Hadidrecently split from The Weeknd and, though the supermodel is and has always been a style star in her own right, the pair usually never swayed from their matching denim or black-on-black outfits. But once broken up, Bella's turned her style up a notch—sporting bold oversized sweats and plenty of unraveling clothing.
Adidas Originals High Neck Crop Top, $35; T by Alexander Wang French Cotton-Blend Terry Hooded Top, $395; Nike Air Force 1 Low Top, $90; BP. Mirrored Aviator 57mm Sunglasses, $12; Louis Vuitton Palm Springs Backpack Mini, $1,910; T by Alexander Wang Slim Track Pants, $179
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
Selena Gomez, on the other hand, went through a huge growing-up phase after her split with Justin Bieber. She honed in on owning her fashion choices and started making more daring decisions with her wardrobe like the above patterned outfit. Only after the breakup did we really see her earn her style star stripes.
Mango Bow Neck Shirt, $30; Elizabeth and James Kadin Gold-Tone Ring, $50; Alexander Wang Studded Suede Mary-Janes, $1,039; Les Petits Joueurs Mini Alex Mask Bag, $840; Carven Lace Pattern Pleated Skirt, $179
AKM-GSI
After about a year together Taylor Swift and DJ Calvin Harris called it quits. T-Swift traded in her uber-sexy image (remember this jumpsuit moment?) for the personal style we've always known her to have—red lipstick, stripes and all.
Topshop House of Freedom Spike Front Earrings, $14; NYX Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Perfect Red, $6; Angela Roi Morning Crossbody, $145; Michael Kors Collection Lennox Smooth Leather Loafer, $128; H&M Jersey Dress, $10
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson were together for 10 years! Because the actress has always had amazing style, hers didn't waiver that much, but one of her first big appearances after the split was in the above Giambattista Valli floral number with heavy embellishments and feminine touches.
Giambattista Valli Ruffled Silk Dress, $1,787; Dannijo Zosia Ear Cuff, $129; Smashbox Cosmetics Be Legendary Matte Lipstick in Femme Fatale Matte, $21; Nasty Gal Ring Leader Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag, $78; INC International Concepts Carma Pointed Toe Studded Kitten Heel Pumps, $90
