Jude Law's Daughter, Iris Law, Lands First Modeling Campaign With Burberry Beauty

Like father (and mother), like daughter.

Iris Law—daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost—just stepped into the international spotlight as the new face of Burberry Beauty.

Following the footsteps of Brit models like Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (no pressure at all), the 16-year-old beauty will front Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet ads in her first-ever campaign.

"Burberry is such an iconic brand and it's an honour to be part of the Burberry family and to be starring in a global campaign for them," Iris said in a press release.