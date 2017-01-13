Inside Kristen Doute and Lala Kent's Drama-Filled SUR Reunion You Won't See on Vanderpump Rules

The cameras may not have been rolling, but SUR was still serving up some serious drama this week.

E! News has learned details about a confrontation between Lala Kent and Kristen Doute that wasn't exactly all diamonds and rosé.

Back on Tuesday, Lala and a few music industry friends including rapper K Camp and Basketball Wives' DJ Duffey went to dinner at SUR. According to a source close to Lala, things quickly got dramatic when the group had to move once Kristen complained about how close they were to her table.

"She shouted, ‘Don't come over here! I don't want [Lala] over here," our source who was at the dinner shared. "Go over there—we're here, you're over there!"

Once Kristen and Lala were on opposite ends of the restaurant, things got heated again when Kristen came over and started yelling.