Inside Kristen Doute and Lala Kent's Drama-Filled SUR Reunion You Won't See on Vanderpump Rules

The cameras may not have been rolling, but SUR was still serving up some serious drama this week.
E! News has learned details about a confrontation between Lala Kent and Kristen Doute that wasn't exactly all diamonds and rosé.
Back on Tuesday, Lala and a few music industry friends including rapper K Camp and Basketball Wives' DJ Duffey went to dinner at SUR. According to a source close to Lala, things quickly got dramatic when the group had to move once Kristen complained about how close they were to her table.
"She shouted, ‘Don't come over here! I don't want [Lala] over here," our source who was at the dinner shared. "Go over there—we're here, you're over there!"
Once Kristen and Lala were on opposite ends of the restaurant, things got heated again when Kristen came over and started yelling.
"She was pointing her finger at Lala saying, ‘Get off my show! You don't belong here!' and then ‘Say hi to your boyfriend for me.' She was bullying her in front of everyone and then making fun of her name—‘Who goes by Lala?'"
Our eyewitness added, "We were just trying to have a drink and talk to people in hip hop. Kristen tried to tell people at the restaurant, and the manager Peter, to kick us out."
When Lala and her group decided to leave, Kristen yelled "whore" to her cast member when she was driving away in a cab.
"Lala doesn't even spend time with these people anymore at all because she wants to distance [herself] from drama," our source said. "She's focusing on music career."
Just last month, Lala sat down with E! News where she explained the reason why she didn't want to be part of the show any longer.
"I think just the negativity finally got to me," she explained to E! News' Carissa Loethen. "I'm not good at separating real life from work, so it started trickling into my everyday relationships with people who have nothing to do with the show and once that started happening that was like not OK anymore."
Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
