The Hilarious Way Ryan Reynolds Is Campaigning for 2017 Oscar Despite Golden Globes Loss

Ryan Reynolds may not have won a Golden Globe, but he's still aiming for the more prestigious gold prize: An Oscar.
The actor posted on his Twitter page a "For Your Consideration" highlight reel for Deadpool Thursday. Members of the Academy of Motion Arts Pictures & Sciences have until Friday afternoon to vote for nominees for the 2017 Oscars. The nominations will be announced Jan. 24 and the ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 26.
The highlight reel boasts that it took major efforts, including "600 lbs of chimichangas," "4 pairs of assless chaps," and "12 humiliating minutes on a casting couch" to make the R-rated superhero comedy film Deadpool.
January 13, 2017
Reynolds had launched his 2017 Oscar campaign for Deadpool late last year. Included in "For Your Consideration" screener DVDs sent to members of the entertainment industry was a comedic letter from Reynolds, who talked about how the film was made with "limited resources and a budget which would barely cover the cocaine costs on most studio films" and hinted that "once in a while the long-game pays off and reminds me that in this industry, truly, anything can happen."
The actor had also jokingly urged Deadpool to be considered for an Oscar last year, despite the film being ineligible to be considered. He posted a mock "For Your Consideration" graphic on Twitter days before the 2016 ceremony and more than a week after the comedy film was released.
Only a few hours left for Oscar voting. Too late for a write-in campaign for an ineligible movie? pic.twitter.com/kR4nrRrULv— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 23, 2016
Reynolds was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role as the potty-mouthed superhero in Deadpool to Ryan Gosling at the recent 2017 Golden Globes. Reynolds marked his loss with a passionate kiss with fellow nominee Andrew Garfield. Deadpool was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and lost to Gosling's musical film La La Land.
Unlike the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes for nominees and the winners of the Golden Globes, the Academy traditionally does not nominate actors for their performances in superhero, raunchy comedy or action films, which are typically only honored for their visual effects, cinematography, art direction, makeup or sound editing and mixing. The late Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar in 2009 for his role of The Joker in The Dark Knight. Johnny Depp was nominated for an Oscar in 2004 for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.
In November, Reynolds attended the 2016 Governor's Awards gala, where veteran stars are honored with honorary Oscars, where studios tout the actors of that year's films and where the performers get to mingle with Academy voters.
Reynolds had won Best Comedic Performance and Best Fight for Deadpool at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. He is also nominated for Favorite Action Movie and the film received a Favorite Movie nod for the 2017 People's Choice Awards, which take place on Jan. 18. The actor also won Choice Movie Hissy Fit at the 2016 Teen Choice Awards, while Deadpool won Choice Movie: Action/Adventure.
Reynolds and two other producers—Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg— are also nominated for the Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures Award at the 2017 PGA Awards, Tim Miller is nominated for a 2017 Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick received a 2017 Writers Guild of America Award nod for Adapted Screenplay.