James McAvoy Addresses His Divorce From Anne-Marie Duff: ''My Life Has Changed Massively''

James McAvoy isn't one to go into grave detail about his personal life. He's an actor, not a tabloid obsession, and he'll keep it that way, thank you very much.

However, he's also not able to brush off certain questions as easily as he'd like. Case in point: the topic of his divorce from his wife of nine years, Anne-Marie Duff.

The 37-year-old actor sat down for an interview with Mr Porter, giving at least a little bit of insight into his personal life, like ,his no alcohol (especially whiskey) policy in the house.