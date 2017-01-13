How A Series of Unfortunate Events' Neil Patrick Harris Made Count Olaf His Own

Plus, Harris cited the allure of working with director and executive producer Barry Sonnefeld, which would make the show "creatively, it would be a little left of center."

While the book series is targeted towards kids, Netflix's take on A Series of Unfortunate Events is for everyone.

"It's the big four-quadrant show, so they want to appeal to more than one demographic, which is also inspiring for me because I didn't want to have it just be something kids specific, I didn't want to just spend all the time working on it and have it be this kids show," Harris said. "At the same time I have kids, so I think it's fun to be able to play both of those. And the prosthetics, that's my jam."