Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson Episode of Urban Myths Canceled Amid Controversy

The controversial episode of Sky Arts' Urban Myths about Michael Jackson has been canceled.

Pictures of Joseph Fiennes as the late King of Pop surfaced earlier this week and instantly went viral. Both Paris Jackson and Taj Jackson spoke out against Fiennes' portrayal and their disgust with the casting.

After Soledad O'Brien tweeted her disappointment with the choice, the "Thriller" crooner's nephew Taj responded, "Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect." Paris tweeted her own sentiments.

"I'm so incredibly offended by it, as I'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit," she wrote.