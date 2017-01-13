Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson Episode of Urban Myths Canceled Amid Controversy

The controversial episode of Sky Arts' Urban Myths about Michael Jackson has been canceled.
Pictures of Joseph Fiennes as the late King of Pop surfaced earlier this week and instantly went viral. Both Paris Jackson and Taj Jackson spoke out against Fiennes' portrayal and their disgust with the casting.
After Soledad O'Brien tweeted her disappointment with the choice, the "Thriller" crooner's nephew Taj responded, "Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect." Paris tweeted her own sentiments.
"I'm so incredibly offended by it, as I'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit," she wrote.
Courtesy Sky Arts
The episode, which was set to air Jan. 19, focused on the "Black or White" singer's fabled road trip from New York to Los Angeles with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after 9/11. Stockard Channing was cast as Taylor and Brian Cox played Brando.
A petition to boycott the episode was launched and drew more than 20,000 signatures.
"We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family," said Sky. "We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision."
When news first broke of Fiennes casting, the Shakespeare in Love star told The Hollywood Reporter he understood why people would be "up in arms" about a white man nabbing the role of the King of Pop.
"The decision with the casting and the producers—I wrangled with it, I was confused and shocked at what might come my way," said the actor. "And I knew the sensitivity, especially to Michael's fans and to Michael's family. It doesn't negate who he was."