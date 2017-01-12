Girl Meets World Is Already In Early Talks for Season 4 at a New Network

Girl Meets World fans, don't give up hope on the recently canceled Disney Channel series' survival just yet.

Nearly a week after news broke that the cable network had canceled the Boy Meets World sequel series, making the January 20 season finale a de facto series finale, creator Michael Jacobs has admitted that he's doing what he can to keep the show alive on another network—or streaming service.

"There are talks underway, but we're at the very very beginning stages," he revealed in a new interview with TVLine. "And I can tell you it's because of the audience's reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they're doing something and they say they're doing it for themselves, they won't sustain long. Those that answer ‘We're doing it for the audience' and mean it, they sustain."