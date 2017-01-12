Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Adopts a Baby Girl

The Little Big Town family just got bigger.

Member Kimberly Schlapman and husband Stephen Schlapman have adopted a baby girl, their second child, in a domestic adoption, her country music band's rep told The Tennessean.

Kimberly, 47, surprised fans by posting on Instagram Thursday a photo of her and Stephen with the newborn and their first child, daughter Daisy Pearl Schlapman, 9, sitting in front of a fireplace.

"The New Year brought our family new love," Kimberly wrote. "We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace."

She joined the family on New Year's Eve, days after big sister Daisy asked Santa Claus for a baby at Christmas, the Little Big Town rep said.