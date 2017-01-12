Let the Mystery of American Horror Story Season 7's Theme Begin

American Horror Story season seven's theme will be…shrouded in mystery. The FX series launched season six, which turned out to be AHS: Roanoke, with red herring teasers, never officially confirming the theme until the installment premiered. It was a success, one that FX hopes to replicate.
"It actually will be shrouded in super secrecy," FX boss John Landgraf said about the upcoming season. "Ryan [Murphy] has yet another really innovative idea for how to do something fresh and different with the franchise that audiences haven't seen before, there's a marketing hook around that. We know explicitly what the next season is about."
As for fake teasers, Landgraf remained mum. "Cant' answer that question," he said. To a small group of reporters, Murphy did tease season 7 will be set in modern day and that Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return.
American Horror Story was just renewed for seasons eight and nine as well, but FX said they don't know what those seasons could be. Will one of them be the AHS: Coven and AHS: Murder House installment Murphy previously teased?
"We do know what we're going to do," Murphy said at EW's PopFest. "It's not going to be next season, but we are going to do a season that's a crossover between Murder House and Coven together, which is very bizarre."
Murphy also teased season eight months ago, noting he's working with a writer. "It's my secret season," he told EW. "I've been working with a writer on a season that only he and I know." Murphy noted he doesn't know when it will air and he's been working on it on the sly. "It's one person writing all episodes. The whole show has been a great joy to me because it's an experiment."
When FX announced it picked up the two additional seasons, Landgraf praised Murphy.
"American Horror Story launched the modern limited series revolution and—as evidenced by the most recent installment Roanoke—it remains as vital today as when Murder House stunned audiences six years ago," Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement. "Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot. We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come."
So far the American Horror Story franchise has won 15 Emmys. Season seven will debut in 2017.