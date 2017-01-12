Ashley Graham Poses Without Underwear in NSFW V Magazine Photo Shoot

Graham is one of the most famous curvy models in the world and has her own clothing and lingerie collections. She recently appeared in a new ad campaign for her latest collection for plus size retailer Addition Elle.

"I did it because I couldn't find lingerie that would fit my 36DDD boobies," she told V about starting her lingerie line.

Graham is outspoken about breaking barriers when it comes to fashion and body image as she continues to pursue her dream of modeling without conforming to pressure from society to slim down. She has often said she hates to be dubbed "plus-size."

'I've been doing this now for 17 years and I can't even tell you how many times I've spoken up about the label 'plus-size,'" Graham told V. "I don't think women should be labeled at all. I think that it's completely divisive."