This Is What It Looks Like When the World's Funniest People Crash a Comedy Club

If you weren't at the Comedy Cellar in New York on Wednesday night, you're going to wish you were. Some of the world's greatest comedians came together for a once-in-a-lifetime show.

Here's what went down: Following Jerry Seinfeld's bit, Chris Rock—yes, we just said Chris Rock following Jerry (effing) Seinfeld—hit the stage to practice for his upcoming "Total Blackout Tour," which begins mid-February. And what's a little help from some friends?

While performing, he got some unanticipated participation from Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari and Dave Chappelle.