Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Is Very Unimpressed by Tom Brady's Impression of Him

Tom Brady has teamed up with Under Armour to sell performance-enhancing sleepwear (snazzy term for recovery pajamas), so he decided to reach out to "very good friend" Dwayne Johnson for a little help. The Rock never fails to sell plenty of gym paraphernalia and has even created an alarm clock app to help people wake up for exercise, so the partnership made sense. (The Rock's own deal with Under Armour also probably had a thing or two to do with it.)
But the New England Patriots quarterback though it best to try to woo The Rock by impersonating his famous line.
"Hey, Rock, what kind of sleepwear are you sleeping in?" Brady asks before launching into full Rock mode. "It doesn't matter what kind of sleepwear you're sleeping in! Because I wanted to give you a heads up that Under Armour and I are going to send you some of my new TB12 sleepwear."
To say the Baywatch star was unimpressed would be putting it lightly.
"Sweet tap dancing baby Jesus. What in the f--k did we just watch?" The Rock says. "Thomas, what was that? You're sitting there on some rocks, which I guess that's supposed to be profound because my name is The Rock, and your legs are open like Kermit the Frog like you're getting ready to sing 'Rainbow Connection' for Christ's sake."
The WWE star-turned-actor continued to be appalled. "What are you doing? It's OK. I'm not judging. Who the f--k directed that? A Jets fan? Had to have been a Jets fan. Thomas, did you really think that was a good idea?"
Despite the horrible impression, Johnson agreed to try out the new sleep swag (only after correcting Brady's impression) and said it would be quite the change for him because he typically sleeps "in the buff."
"The penocaurus has got to roam," The Rock says at the end of the video.