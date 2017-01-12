Kirsten Dunst Is Engaged to Fargo Co-Star Jesse Plemons

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kirsten Dunst has a wedding to plan!
E! News has learned that the Hidden Figures actress is engaged to her former Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons. Dunst's rep declined to comment.
News of the couple's engagement was first reported by Page Six Tuesday, with Dunst's mom later confirming it via her private Facebook page.
The 34-year-old actress recently showed off her gorgeous engagement ring at the Palm Springs Film Festival.
During her appearance, the blonde beauty wore a haute couture pewter gown by Ralph and Russo and donned jewels by Chopard.
The actress gave a better glimpse of her sparkler days later on The Late Late Show.
Dunst and Plemons have kept their relationship mostly under wraps since they were spotted kissing in May, about a month after she and Garrett Hedlund called it quits.
But it seems as though Plemons had something of a crush on Dunst prior to their romance beginning, as he gushed about the star during a panel for PaleyFest back in 2015.
"It was a gift," he explained when asked how it was to work alongside Dunst as husband and wife in the second season of the hit FX show.
"I loved Kirsten's work for a long time, and I was really excited once I'd met her, and she's a great person, and we're both actors that just…have fun with the material."
Meanwhile, Dunst has recently expressed interest in starting a family in an interview with Red U.K.
"Thirty-three is a good age to have your first baby," she explained, although at the time she was dating Hedlund.
"I'm in baby mode because two of my really good friends are pregnant right now."
But at least for now, it seems, that Plemons and Dunst will be tackling yet another role together, this time as husband and wife off screen.
Page Six was first to report the news.