Billie Lourd Pays Tribute to Late Mother Carrie Fisher With Touching Throwback Photo

Billie Lourd will never forget some of her mom's greatest traits.

More than two weeks after the loss of Carrie Fisher, the Scream Queens star took to Instagram where she shared a heartfelt throwback photo.

While the picture is enough to make any fan say aww, it may just be the caption that will have you feeling emotional.

"If my life weren't funny, then it would just be true and that is unacceptable," she shared Wednesday night. "Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart."

The heartfelt post comes after the actress thanked fans and followers for all their well wishes following the death of both her mom and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.