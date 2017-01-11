Kim Kardashian Heads to Dubai With Scott Disick for First Official Appearance Since Paris Robbery

Juliano/X17online.com
Kim Kardashianis ready to take flight.
The Keeping Up With Kardashians star was spotted arriving at LAX on Wednesday, where she will catch a flight to Dubai for her first official appearance since last October's Paris robbery. Along for the trip is Scott Disick, who was seen trailing behind Kourtney Kardashian's sister in sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt.
Kim dressed comfortably for the long journey ahead in a velour black and red striped tracksuit, sheer black top and lace-up booties. She accessorized the chic athleisure look with a pair oversized sunglasses and lip ring.
Ahead of her departure, the mother of two shared a picture on Instagram alongside Disick in what looks to be a backyard. Massive white balloons, a bartender and makeshift living room can be seen in the background. Going away party perhaps?
She captioned the moment, "on our way #dubai"
Once overseas, Kim is set to attend The Masterclass, an exclusive makeup-oriented event hosted by her longtime makeup artist and personal friend Mario Dedivanovic. The class was originally scheduled for Oct. 14, but later rescheduled because of the terrifying heist that occurred less than two weeks prior.
The 35-year-old also shared snippets of her flight on Snapchat, revealing that celeb-loved cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian is also along for the ride.
Meanwhile, developments in tracking down the individuals responsible for robbing $11 million worth of Kim's jewelry continue to unfold.
Kardashian's Paris lawyer told reporters his client was "amazed" by progress made in the case.
"I sent her a message, a press review," Jean Veil said Monday. "Later in the day she replied saying she was amazed by the work of the French police, that she was congratulating everyone."