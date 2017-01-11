Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram Hours After Singer Is Spotted Kissing The Weeknd

Selena Gomez's kiss with The Weeknd may have just cost her one famous follow.

Earlier today, photographs surfaced of the singers enjoying a three-hour long date night at Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

In fact, the pair was spotted kissing outside as they waited for their car late into the night.

While a source told us that this is something new and nothing serious as of now, fans couldn't help but wonder what The Weeknd's ex Bella Hadid was feeling? As it turns out, we may have just found our answer.

With a little researching and social media hunting, it appears Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram this afternoon.