Paris Jackson ''Incredibly Offended'' by Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson Casting, Says It Makes Her ''Want to Vomit''

The Jackson family isn't done reacting to the first photos of Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson in the made-for-television film Urban Myths.

Paris Jackson, the late legend's daughter, took to Twitter to share her disgust over the controversial casting, writing, "I'm so incredibly offended by it, as I'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit."

The tweet comes on the heels of Michael's nephew Taj Jackson weighing in on the matter on social media as well.