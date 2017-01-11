Paris Jackson ''Incredibly Offended'' by Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson Casting, Says It Makes Her ''Want to Vomit''

Paris Jackson, Joseph Fiennes, Michael Jackson

Youtube/SkyArts

The Jackson family isn't done reacting to the first photos of Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson in the made-for-television film Urban Myths.

Paris Jackson, the late legend's daughter, took to Twitter to share her disgust over the controversial casting, writing, "I'm so incredibly offended by it, as I'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit."

The tweet comes on the heels of Michael's nephew Taj Jackson weighing in on the matter on social media as well.

Photos

The Jacksons: A Who's Who of the Family Members

Joseph Fiennes, Urban Myths

Courtesy Sky Arts

"Unfortunately, this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect."

Fiennes is portraying the Grammy-winning icon in the television film on Sky Arts, which is centered around the road trip that Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando took with Jackson.

The famous trio drove from New York City to Ohio after the September 11th attacks.

And it's not just the Jackson family who disapproves of the casting, fans have created a petition to boycott the film.

"It's easy to see why the story would make a compelling film—but it's harder to understand why the actor best known for his role in Shakespeare in Love was the first choice to play one of the world's most iconic black musicians," the petition states.

The petition is currently nearing its target goal of 25,000 signatures.

