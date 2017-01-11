Empire Renewed For Season 4 by Fox

Your favorite Cookie isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Empire was renewed for a fourth season by Fox, the network announced at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Wednesday. In December, Empire's fall finale, which aired an hour earlier at 8 p.m. to help launch co-creator Lee Daniels' new show Star, garnered 7.57 million viewers.

The decision to renew the musical drama was surely a no-brainer for Fox, as it's TV's no. 1 broadcast drama, a title its held for the last three seasons in the all-important adults 18-49 demo. Let's just chalk it up to the power of Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), yes?