Charlie Sheen Recalls Suicidal Thoughts After HIV Diagnosis and Jokes About 2011 "Roid Rage" Meltdown

It has been more than a year since Charlie Sheen revealed his HIV diagnosis and almost six years since he underwent his now-famous public meltdown, which he now calls his "roid rage."

The former Two and a Half Men and Anger Management actor, who is currently promoting his new comedy movie Mad Families, had revealed in November 2015 that he had been diagnosed with the virus, once considered a rapid death sentence.

In an interview with ABC News' Michael Strahan that aired on Good Morning America Wednesday, Sheen recalled how he "immediately wanted to eat a bullet" the day he learned he was HIV-positive.

"But my mom was there," he said. "I wouldn't do that in front of her or let her find me to clean up that mess."