The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna "Not Happy" About Kim Richards Fight

Bravo
Bravo
When will The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills learn: Game nights (and dinner parties for that matter) never end well. In the Tuesday, Jan. 10 episode of the Bravo reality series, the latest game night devolved into disaster when Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna went at it once again.
"Oh, game night, I can't stand you! I think we all have some sort of PTSD from game nights in the past, and Erika [Girardi] nailed it when she referred to this upcoming game night as The Hunger Games," Rinna wrote in her blog.
A brief rewind: Rinna and Kim Richards' friendship broke down two seasons ago when Rinna witnessed a relapse of sorts at another game night. She spent the rest of the season basically on a crusade to get Kim help. Things came to a head in Amsterdam when Kim threatened to reveal something about Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin (as you can see in the video above).
"I was thinking they were going to be okay at the beginning of the evening, but they are like oil and water and should probably just stay clear of one another," Kyle Richards wrote in her blog.
The two played well together during game night, but all that changed when Kim started talking about Rinna and Eileen Davidson, and Rinna discussing how her dad's death changed her behavior.
"The fact that she said I use my dad's death as an excuse for my behavior was simply her trying to insert herself into something she knew nothing about. That's the whole point being made here—that I have not used it as an excuse, and his passing happened well after everything went down. Kim was also not taking responsibility about what she said in Amsterdam regarding my husband," Rinna wrote. "Unfortunately, in the heat of the moment after hearing what she had to say, I threw a low blow right back at her. I'm not happy about going there."
Rinna brought up Kim's arrests and legal problems, sparking several of the ladies, including Lisa Vanderpump, to call her out on the attack. Eden Sassoon intervened and brokered some peace between the ladies.
"I was grateful to Eden in that moment for intervening the way she did because it definitely derailed our crazy train and put us on a less destructive path," Rinna wrote.
But that path may have some bumps. On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen showed Kim a preview clip of Kyle, Rinna and Eden discussing Kim. In the clip, Eden says Kim reminds her of her sister, who died from a drug overdose.
"The thing is, if I was struggling then everyone would know it," Kim said when asked to respond to the clip of the ladies talking about whether she was seeking treatment.
The drama continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)