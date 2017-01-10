The Surprising Reason Jerry Seinfeld Nearly Missed President Barack Obama's Farewell Party

Jerry Seinfeld, Barack Obama

Jerome Seinfeld? Sorry, sir. You didn't make the invite list this year.

That's what we imagine was told to legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld when he tried to get past security at President Barack Obama's star-studded farewell party last Saturday. According to Page Six, the name on Seinfeld's ID is his birth name (ahem, Jerome), and those at the door weren't buying it. 

"He was on the list under Jerry, but his ID has Jerome. They let his wife Jessica [Seinfeld] in, but he had to wait for Secret Service clearance," a source told the outlet. 

No surprise here, Jerry was a good sport about the entire mix up. "He found the whole thing funny and made light of the situation, laughing and telling jokes to guests as they passed through," the insider explained. 

Barack Obama's Coolest Pop Culture Moments

Once inside, Jerry surely hit the dance floor and mix and mingled with fellow celeb heavyweights. 

Attendees included George Clooney and Amal ClooneyTom Hanksand Rita WilsonBradley Cooper, Steven SpielbergOlivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, Chrissy Teigen and John LegendRobert De NiroGeorge LucasSolangeKelly Rowland and her husband Tim Witherspoon

More (and not all) partygoers also included Oprah WinfreyUsherAnna WintourNick Jonas, Chris RockStevie WonderLena Dunham, Jordin SparksBruce SpringsteenGwyneth PaltrowTracy Ellis RossPaul McCartney, Tyler PerryGloria Estefan, and Meryl Streep, who CNN reported arrived in a cab.

Jerry and POTUS go way back, and in December 2015 kicked off the funnyman's season 7 premiere of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee side by side. The pair enjoyed a hilarious joy ride around the White House and sipped on, you guessed it, a cup of joe. 

