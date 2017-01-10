What Really Went Down Between Sylvester Stallone and Casey Affleck at the 2017 Golden Globes

Sylvester Stallone's three daughters took the stage in unison on Sunday night as Miss Golden Globes 2017...but their father was no where to be seen in the crowd.

A source tells E! News the Rocky star was supposed to be seated near Casey Affleck and Matt Damon at the Manchester by the Sea table. However, we're told when Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin arrived while the filmed segment of Jimmy Fallon's opening number was rolling, there was only one seat available.

"He was understandably upset," the source explained.

Another onlooker told us Affleck and the rest of the stars at his table were shuffling around trying to make more room for additional chairs—which proved to be difficult considering the tightness of the seating arrangements as they were—and they weren't sure what to do. Thus, Stallone and Flavin decided to retreat to the green room and watch the show from behind-the-scenes.