What's Next for Leah Remini and the Church of Scientology Following A&E's Shocking Docu-Series

The war between Leah Remini and the Church of Scientology appears to be far from over.

After the final episode of A&E's docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath aired Tuesday night, some may be thinking the discussion about the religious organization is going to stop. But if Leah has her way, this may just be the beginning.

For the past several weeks, former members of the church have spoken out to Leah about their experiences. And while the church is quick to call the series a "dramatized work of fiction," it hasn't stopped several viewers from wondering: What's next?

When Leah appeared on ABC's 20/20 just days before the season finale, it was revealed that talks of a second season are underway. But until a final decision is made, the self-proclaimed troublemaker has some plans of her own.

For starters, the former King of Queens star hopes the IRS will consider stripping away the church's tax exempt status.