Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Newbie Eden Sassoon Previews Her Relationships With Her New Co-Stars

She got only a brief introduction on last week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Eden Sassoon's second episode will see her step into the thick of the drama, giving fans a greater idea of just who the entrepreneur and daughter of late beauty icon Vidal Sassoon.

Ahead of the episode, Eden sat down with E! News' Zuri Hall, where she broke down her relationships with a few of the other ladies, giving us a primer of where things stand. "Oh my god, [Lisa] Rinna and I were a love affair. Literally a love affair," she teased. "I feel like she's my sister, my aunt, my mom, my best friend all in one. And still to this day, we have that love affair. But you start throwing in, it's like ingredients in a cake. The taste changes."