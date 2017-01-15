The Royals Recap: Jasper Calls It Quits With Princess Eleanor…on Christmas!

This is no winter wonderland.

'Twas the day before Christmas on Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals, and all through the house palace not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. And, that's because Prince Liam (William Moseley) decided to follow in his late father's footsteps and dismiss the entire staff for the day.

Unfortunately for him, the family had absolutely no idea how to fend for themselves in the help's absence, and pandemonium ensued. Elsewhere, the festive holiday continued to turn into a nightmare for Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park), who received an unexpected surprise from Jasper (Tom Austen).

Keep reading for tonight's recap!