What If Your Favorite Red Carpet Dress Was a Different Color? See the Difference!

When it comes any red carpet, most stars bring their A-game.

After all, it's hard not to look your best when you have an entire team of stylists curating your look. But according to Jill Kirsh, Hollywood's guru of hue, there's one fashion factor they're missing.

"The secret to rocking any red carpet is dressing for your hair color. Your hair frames your face (your eyes, your smile) and, when you work it, it pulls your entire look together," noted the pro.

Not to say celebs like Anna Kendrick and Jessica Chastain looked anything short of fabulous at this year's Golden Globes, but had they coordinated their dress color to their hair color, they would have knocked it out of the park even more.