Scandal's Season 6 Similarities to Real-World Politics Are Pure Coincidence, Swears Shonda Rhimes

This season, that story will get a bit more streamlined as the episode count is a bit smaller than previous seasons—and Rhimes is happy about it. "I was delighted. It was a thing I wanted and asked for," she admitted. "It was a relief knowing that the season would be shorter. You don't have to tread water every once in a while. I think it actually made our storytelling more powerful, I hope."

While we've still got a few weeks to go before we learn who will replace Fitz in the Oval Office, we know with certainty that we'll be watching President Grant begin his transition back to private citizen. And Tony Goldwyn is looking forward to exploring that. "I think Fitz will be a great ex-President. I'm feeling a little uncomfortable speaking those words," he said. "I honestly always just imagined…from the very beginning, one of Fitz's personal struggles was I think he felt very much that he could be perhaps more effective and happier outside of the presidency than within it. So I think he would have great dreams of being an effective, impactful ex-president, but again, I have no idea whether that will come to pass."