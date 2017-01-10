Emily Maynard Opens Up About Life With Her Family After The Bachelorette

Emily Maynard rose to fame as a contestant on The Bachelor, where she tried to find love after losing her fiancé in a plane crash, but years later the former reality star has a wonderful family—and advice for current bachelor Nick Viall.

Maynard, who also starred on The Bachelorette, was engaged twice as a result of her appearances on the reality shows, but both engagements didn't make it down the aisle. Eventually, Maynard found love at church, where she met and married current husband Tyler Johnson.

"I met him at church before I did The Bachelorette, he really wanted nothing to do with me," Maynard said on Good Morning America Tuesday. "I told my girlfriend I met this guy and he could like not be less attracted to me, he was in the friends zone."