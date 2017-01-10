Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Swift Is a Sight for Sore Eyes at the Red Carpet Premiere of Live by Night

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In case you were wondering, yes, Taylor Swift's brother is still incredibly attractive (and may be getting even more attractive by the day).
Austin Swift got our hearts pounding as he posed on the red carpet for the premiere of his latest film, Live by Night, Monday at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theater. He looked dapper in a navy blue Gucci suit, which made his piercing blue eyes pop, topping it off with a trimmed beard that only heightened the look.
After making his acting debut in I.T. last year, this new, Ben Affleck-directed movie is Austin's latest gig in which he plays a character named Mayweather beside big names such as Elle Fanning, Sienna Miller, and Brendan Gleeson.
The movie is based in the Prohibition Era, centering around a group of individuals—including Affleck, who plays the son of a Boston policeman—and how they get involved in the world of organized crime.
Austin, 24, took to Instagram to express his excitement over the film and the cast he got to act beside. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "It was so inspiring getting to work with this awesome team and just surreal to be at this premiere. Live by Night hits theaters the 13th."
Meanwhile, Taylor's little bro studied film theory at the University of Notre Dame and started getting into acting before graduating in May 2015.
"I was studying mainly film theory in college, but during one of my classes, a teaching assistant said they were having trouble casting this one role in the play they were putting up," He told People in September. "I went and read for it and ended up getting the part, but I had no idea at the time that it was the lead."
He continued, "That was a crash course but a good one. I fell in love with the people and the process, and I've been hooked since then."
In fact, Austin just wrapped up filming his third movie, Cover Versions, alongside Drake Bell and Katie Cassidy. The film focuses on four band members who tell varying accounts of a night of sex, drugs, and murder before their first big show at a popular music festival. It's expected to come out later this year.