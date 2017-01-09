Amber Heard Responds to Johnny Depp's Request for Monetary Sanctions: "I Want My Life Back"

Amber Heard is responding to Johnny Depp after the actor requested $100,000 in court sanctions from his ex.

In official documents obtained by E! News, the Justice League star assured the court that she has been committed to a quick resolution of her divorce. But according to the actress, "Johnny and his counsel seem to wish to prolong this proceeding as a means of punishing me."

"I am now told that Johnny is taking outrageous steps of seeking legal fees from me because I have asked the court to enforce the settlement agreement that we reached four months ago," she wrote. "I am told that Johnny somehow claims I am the one who is delaying settlement rather than the other way around. These claims are contemptible and shocking."

Amber added, "Johnny has delayed the resolutions of this matter. I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now."