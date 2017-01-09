Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death Remains Inconclusive

David M. Benett/Getty Images
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Carrie Fisher's death certificate has been released nearly two weeks after her death.
In official documents obtained by E! News, the Star Wars star's immediate cause of death was listed as "cardiac arrest/deferred."
The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office is expected to perform more testing including toxicology tests to determine what triggered her heart attack aboard an airplane.
Back on December 30, E! News confirmed that the actress' autopsy was complete after being placed on hold due to the "family's loss for two."
"We're not out to rush the family," the office shared with us last month. "We're giving the family some space. They not only lost Carrie, but lost Debbie too."
Earlier today, E! News confirmed that Debbie Reynolds died from an intracerebral hemorrhage caused by high blood pressure. For those who are unaware of the term, it's a condition in which a ruptured blood vessel causes bleeding inside the brain. It's also known as a stroke.
Since Debbie and Carrie's passing, both Hollywood stars were honored at a joint funeral inside Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Just one day earlier, the pair was remembered at a star-studded memorial attended by Billie Lourd, Meryl Streep, Taylor Lautner, Jamie Lee Curtis and others.
Most recently, the 2017 Golden Globes paid tribute to the two Hollywood icons who were beloved in the community.
"Sometimes we forget it's actually a community. A community of families. This past year, we lost so many legends and icons. But a few weeks ago, we lost a mother and a daughter within just a couple of days," Jimmy Fallon shared with the audience. "It was a terrible loss that we all felt. Tonight, we would like to pay tribute to Carrie fisher and Debbie Reynolds."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua