Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa Files for Divorce From Wife Christina

Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa has filed for divorce from wife Christina.

The HGTV couple have officially taken the necessary steps to legally separate, according to People, who first broke the news. Their decision to move forward with the split comes nearly a month after the pair, who are parents to 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 1-year-old son Brayden, announced they were separating after seven years of marriage.

Possible trouble in paradise first came to light earlier last year when police visited the El Moussa family's Orange County home in May following a "call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun." Tarek allegedly ran from the house with a gun, only dropping the firearm after a helicopter spotted him and police commanded him to do so. Tarek told police he did not intend to harm himself—he just wanted to "blow off some steam."

According to the El Moussas, the incident was a "misunderstanding," as Tarek merely went "on a hike and took a gun for protection from mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes and rattlesnakes."