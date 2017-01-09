Was Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery an Inside Job? The Family's Limo Driver Among Suspects Arrested in France

The latest details on Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery suggest that the heist was an inside job.

According to French newspaper Le Monde, one of the 17 suspects who were arrested in France in connection to the incident is a limo driver from an upscale private limousine company that is used by the Kardashian family during their frequent visits to Paris. Police confirm the report to E! News, telling us that the 27-year-old limousine driver was the last to chauffeur Kim before the robbery and would have known all her movement.

The report also states that of the 17 suspects arrested, 14 are men and three are women, with the oldest suspect being 72 years old and identified as "Pierre B." The newspaper adds that five of the suspects are burglars, averaging at 55 years old.