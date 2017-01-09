Twin Peaks Finally Has a Premiere Date at Showtime

Put on a pot of coffee and prepare yourselves: Twin Peaks is finally almost here.

Showtime's revival of the 1990 ABC series has often felt like a far-off dream, unlikely to ever actually appear on screens in front of us, but now it's looking like we're actually going to get to watch it, and relatively soon!

The network announced during today's TV Critics' Association press tour that the new season will debut on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m., with a two hour premiere, meaning we're just five months away from that cherry pie we've been craving.