Beauty Heroes: The Hair & Makeup Products That Made the 2017 Golden Globes

Is it just us, or were the celebrities extremely good looking last night?

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards gave us all the beauty inspiration we need for 2017, from Reese Witherspoon's standout eye makeup to Chrissy Teigen's ponytail. Hollywood's finest are genetically blessed, of course. But, they didn't just wake up like that. Their flawless faces and alluring hairstyles are a combination of the world's best beauticians and the highest quality beauty products. We just had to know what exactly made these the stars shine, so we asked Hollywood's beauty experts for the hero product used in each look.