Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Marie Shay Reveals What Went Wrong in Her Marriage to Mike Shay

Scheana Marie Shay's decision to separate from Mike Shay wasn't exactly an overnight decision.
More than a month after the Vanderpump Rules star filed divorce papers in Los Angeles, fans are learning more about what really caused this marriage to end.
"We did couples therapy and as you saw last season, he did have the addiction with pills and once he quit that, things got a lot better. Then as you saw this season, once he quit drinking things got even better," Scheana revealed to E! News exclusively. "But there were still things that happened outside of the pills and alcohol that I personally was never able to get over."
One difficult moment in the marriage was when Mike decided to walk away the same day Scheana had lost a close family member.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
"I just didn't think it was something that was fixable," she explained to us before her appearance tonight on Watch What Happens Live. "From three months into the marriage, if it wasn't one thing it was another and we both decided amicably that this relationship wasn't working anymore and a divorce was the way to go."
While the couple didn't have a prenup, Scheana says everything is signed and settled. In the meantime, both parties are waiting until the state of California processes everything.
Mike continues to work on new music while Scheana enjoys trips to her "happy place" Disneyland while hanging out with girlfriends. And while the couple's final months together will be shown this season on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana assures fans that the future looks bright.
"Look, you're happy. I'm happy. We can be happy for each other," Scheana explained. "If you need anything I'm here but it's just kind of at the point where communication doesn't need to be regular."
Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
