Billy Bob Thornton Reveals He's "so Insecure" About His Career (Despite His Golden Globes Win)

by Francesca Bacardi

Billy Bob Thornton is continuously surprised to win for his roles.

The actor took home award for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, for his work on Amazon's Goliath, and told E! News after 74th Annual Golden Globes Sunday night that he was genuinely shocked.

"I'm so insecure that I always think every time is my last time, so I always enjoy it," Thornton said at the Amazon after-party. "I think if you look at this way, if you always believe your best stuff's ahead of you, then you can kind of keep on your game.

"And I try to believe that."

Although winning is half the fun of the Golden Globes, Thornton told us that he loves the Golden Globes specifically because of everyone's laid-back attitude. "This is always fun because it's so loose. People aren't all edgy here," he explained. "Sometimes you go to award shows and there's a competitive thing and it's kind of stiffer. This one everyone goes in there and has a couple of cocktails and sit back and enjoy the show. [Jimmy] Fallon's a funny guy, so it's usually fun."

As for how Thornton was planning on spending the rest of the evening, the 61-year-old actor didn't give specifics but he did say what he would not be doing. 

"You know I can't dance at all," he confessed. "I really can't. Never could."

So it doesn't seem like Thornton hit up the dance floor at the Amazon party. Congratulations again on the big win!

