Rachel Bloom Brought Her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Costars to the Golden Globes in a Unique Way

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom was the only person nominated from her The CW series, but she found a way to bring her whole cast with her to the 2017 Golden Globes: On her nails.
Bloom revealed to E! News' Carissa Culiner at the HBO Golden Globes party that she spent three hours getting each cast member's face painted on her nails—that's dedication.
"A leading lady is nothing without her fellow actors, so I found a way to bring the entire cast with me to the Golden Globes tonight," Bloom posted on Instagram.
Bloom rebounded from a loss—Bloom was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy for her work as Rebecca Bunch in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend—and a potential wardrobe disaster when champagne was spilled onto her dress. "It's fine, it dried," Bloom said. "It's all good."
Bloom won the award last year, but lost to Tracee Ellis Ross of black-ish. Other nominees this year included Gina Rodriguez of Jane the Virgin, Sarah Jessica Parker for Divorce and Insecure star Issa Rae. "It was wonderful to be nominated," she said. "So many talented women in my category, it was a really stacked category."
Once the pressure disappeared, Bloom said she was ready to party. "There's a line in The Comeback where Lisa Kudrow's like, ‘It really is a company town,' which sounds phony, but you begin to feel like your peers with these amazing geniuses, which alone is amazing."
One of those geniuses for Bloom? Bernadette Peters.
"I introduced myself to Bernadette Peters tonight and she was like, ‘Oh, I've watched your show,'" Bloom said. "I've admired Bernadette Peters for as long as I've drawn breath and so that was really special."
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs Fridays, 9 p.m. on The CW. It was already renewed for a third season. For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday night at 7 and 11, only on E!