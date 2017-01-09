Meet the 8-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Who Captured Celebs' Hearts on the Red Carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes

Juanita, Golden Globes, Kerry Washington, Amy Adams, Kristin Cavallari, Goldie Hawn

Juanita for The PabLove foundation

You probably didn't know a 8-year-old star named Juanita hit the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, but she may have outshined even the most famous faces from the evening.

Juanita is a young girl who bravely fought cancer over the last three years and became an inspiration when she hit the awards show Sunday night, looking darling in a gold and beige gown as she captured some of the evening's coolest, most candid pictures with a few of her favorite A-listers. 

She was able to partake in the glamorous evening with the PabLove Foundation's Shutterbugs program, which teaches children living with cancer to develop their creative voice through the art of photography. 

Photos

2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

She proved she has a great creative eye and can fit in with the big-dog photogs, taking selfies with some of television and film's biggest names, including: Kerry Washington, Amy Adams and Goldie Hawn. She also captured several photos of those who walked the carpet, like E! News' fashion correspondent Kristin Cavallari as well as Drew Barrymore and others.

Celebs couldn't help but smile from ear-to-ear upon meeting Juanita, undoubtedly captured by her adorable smile and emanating strength.

Meanwhile, Juanita was diagnosed with cancer in March 2014 when she was only halfway through her kindergarten year. We're told she went from being a normal, happy kid who loved taking ballet classes and hitting the beach in the summer to continuously making doctor's appointments and spending lots of time at the hospital.

Despite her challenges, Juanita found a passion in photography and always has her camera with her, constantly taking pictures of her dog, Charlie. Thus, when her mother found PabLove Shutterbugs, she decided to sign Juanita up in hopes of giving her something to focus on in between treatments. 

Today, Juanita is in remission and back in school—she's already in third grade! She just learned to how ride a bicycle and even joined PabLove Shutterbugs Alumni Summer Camp this past summer where she spent three days taking photography workshops and making new friends.

We're sure her story touched celebs' hearts during her big night at the Golden Globes, and we hope to see her many photos in the future!

