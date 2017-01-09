Chris Hemsworth's Kids Adorably Cheer on Dad at the 2017 Golden Globes

  • By
  • &

by Demi Douglas |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rachel Bloom, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Rachel Bloom Brought Her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Costars to the Golden Globes in a Unique Way

Arrests Made in Kim Kardashian West Robbery

Meryl Streep, 2017 Golden Globes, Cecil B. DeMille Award

Stars Moved to Tears Over Meryl Streep's 2017 Golden Globes Speech

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Although Chris Hemsworth wasn't nominated at the 2017 Golden Globes, he may have won the award for "Most Adorable Cheer Squad."

The Thor: Ragnarok star presented the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. As millions watched from home, his three children cheered on their heroic dad as he hit the stage. Elsa Pataky's half brother captured the sweet moment, which the actress shared with fans on Instagram.

Hemsworth's daughter, India Rose, 4, and twin sons Tristian and Sasha, 2 watched from home with an adorable Thor action figure by their side.

Photos

2017 Golden Globes: Candid Moments

We are late!! Hold on! ??llegamos tarde esperarnos! #goldenglobes @chrishemsworth

A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

Heading to the golden globes, look at my hot date !! #goldenglobes @elsapatakyconfidential #whatssheholding

A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Before the show, Hemsworth and Pataky shared several shots that showed them en route to the annual event.

For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday night at 7 and 11, only on E!

TAGS/ Chris Hemsworth , Elsa Pataky , 2017 Golden Globes , Celeb Kids , Kids , Top Stories