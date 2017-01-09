John Ledgend, Ryan Gosling's "Lady" and How to Look at Meryl Streep: The Best Memes of the 2017 Golden Globes

Anything could happen at the 2017 Golden Globes—after all, it was live television.
Anytime Hollywood's biggest stars unite in one room to eat, drink and get on stage to speak, there's bound to be some viral moments. This year, the ceremony's standout stars were also the Internet's most talked about subjects, from Ryan Goslingand his swoon-worthy words for Eva Mendes to Meryl Streep's impassioned Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech.
La La Land actor John Legend and Chrissy Teigen poked fun at an awkward spelling mistake while some fans couldn't help but notice a beard parade running through this year's ceremony.
Of course, the Internet always manages to spot the moments we miss and throw them back in our face in the wittiest ways. Here's a roundup of some of this year's best memes:
find someone who looks at you the way literally everyone looks at meryl streep pic.twitter.com/ClnOwFsX02— keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) January 9, 2017
We were all Kerry Washington in that moment.
This is why this couple will always be at the top of our list.
The best red carpet accessory.
Bahahaha loser pic.twitter.com/bYNgxOFM8z— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2017
You had one job... pic.twitter.com/h0KLK3Kdm1— Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) January 9, 2017
This typo is ledgendary.
Couture without the cost!
BRB, crying uncontrollably.
Hey girl, I just won a #GoldenGlobe & made everyone swoon #mylady #sweetheart ?? pic.twitter.com/aNHyA0ejEX— Maria Ines (@hockey_maria) January 9, 2017
Eva Mendes, you are one lucky lady.
Is it too late to drive home real quick?
