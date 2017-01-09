John Ledgend, Ryan Gosling's "Lady" and How to Look at Meryl Streep: The Best Memes of the 2017 Golden Globes

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rachel Bloom, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Rachel Bloom Brought Her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Costars to the Golden Globes in a Unique Way

Arrests Made in Kim Kardashian West Robbery

Meryl Streep, 2017 Golden Globes, Cecil B. DeMille Award

Stars Moved to Tears Over Meryl Streep's 2017 Golden Globes Speech

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Anything could happen at the 2017 Golden Globes—after all, it was live television. 

Anytime Hollywood's biggest stars unite in one room to eat, drink and get on stage to speak, there's bound to be some viral moments. This year, the ceremony's standout stars were also the Internet's most talked about subjects, from Ryan Goslingand his swoon-worthy words for Eva Mendes to Meryl Streep's impassioned Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech. 

La La Land actor John Legend and Chrissy Teigen poked fun at an awkward spelling mistake while some fans couldn't help but notice a beard parade running through this year's ceremony. 

Of course, the Internet always manages to spot the moments we miss and throw them back in our face in the wittiest ways. Here's a roundup of some of this year's best memes: 

Photos

2017 Golden Globes: Candid Moments

We were all Kerry Washington in that moment. 

This is why this couple will always be at the top of our list. 

Read

Golden Globe Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Is No-Shave-January a thing? @enews #eredcarpet #goldenglobes

A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on

The best red carpet accessory. 

This typo is ledgendary.

Couture without the cost!

These two are making me sick in the best way possible. #ERedCarpet @ENews #GoldenGlobes

A photo posted by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on

BRB, crying uncontrollably. 

Read

Ryan Gosling Can't Accept His Golden Globes Win Without Thanking Eva Mendes and Their Daughters

Eva Mendes, you are one lucky lady.

Well there goes the rest of Ryan's night. @enews #eredcarpet #goldenglobes

A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on

Is it too late to drive home real quick?

For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday night at 7 and 11, only on E!

TAGS/ Memes , , 2017 Golden Globes , Top Stories